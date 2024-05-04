HI Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $171,552.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,013.69 or 0.99923923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052129 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $167,490.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

