NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NEE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. 5,919,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,864,898. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

