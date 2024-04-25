Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 158 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,478. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

