Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,422 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of BBEU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,518 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

