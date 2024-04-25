Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $222,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

BKNG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,517.78. 54,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,699. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,555.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.