First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,607,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 148,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

