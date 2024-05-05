Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 16,455 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.27% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,290,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CGCP opened at $22.12 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

