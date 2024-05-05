Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,070 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

