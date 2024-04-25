DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.27. 587,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

