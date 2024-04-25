Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 454 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,811. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

