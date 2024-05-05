Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,735 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 965,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

