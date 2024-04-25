Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
