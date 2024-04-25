BIP Wealth LLC Buys 123 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

ORCL traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $314.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

