O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 41.350-41.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 42.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.0 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY24 guidance to $41.35-41.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,108.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $42.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,049.82. 705,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,345. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,097.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,014.34. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

