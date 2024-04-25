Bfsg LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 578,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,997,000 after acquiring an additional 234,461 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.15. 5,209,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,958,285. The firm has a market cap of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.