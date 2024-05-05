First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

AZO opened at $2,952.20 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,051.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,786.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

