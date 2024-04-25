Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CASH stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.73. 126,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.