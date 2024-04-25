Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,515 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.87. 931,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

