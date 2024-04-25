Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million – $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.370 EPS.

Plexus Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,715. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. Plexus has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

