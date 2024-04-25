Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 97,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,811. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

