Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 64 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($154.15).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($58,454.35).

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paula Bell bought 112 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($154.94).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194.65 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,837,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.52). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,486.67, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.13) to GBX 199 ($2.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirent Communications

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.