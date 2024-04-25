WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 331989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 214,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

