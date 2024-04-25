WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 331989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.
WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
