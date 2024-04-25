RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of AMYZF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.11. 6,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
