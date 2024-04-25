RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMYZF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.11. 6,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.

Get RecycLiCo Battery Materials alerts:

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.