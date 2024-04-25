Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Rises By 500.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Absa Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.5707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

