Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Grows By 200.0%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY remained flat at $8.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

