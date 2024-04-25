Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AEXAY remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Atos has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

