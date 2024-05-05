Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Block by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.57.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

