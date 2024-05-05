Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

