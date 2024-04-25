Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

