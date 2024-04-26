Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.