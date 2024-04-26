Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 70,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

