ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on May 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,207. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.