ATB Capital Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$28.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.9 %

PSK stock opened at C$26.85 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$20.69 and a twelve month high of C$28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.45.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

