First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $18,726.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Denny bought 600 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $18,726.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,097.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN remained flat at $30.76 during trading on Monday. 436,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,604. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,306,000 after buying an additional 120,252 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

