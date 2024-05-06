Kathleen A. Ryan Sells 535 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen A. Ryan sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $14,156.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

WASH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 80,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,959. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $452.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

