First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. Buys 531 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Jason Sr Blade, Sr. acquired 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.06 per share, with a total value of $20,209.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $61,200.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. 45,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THFF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.