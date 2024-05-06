Catherine A. Suever Acquires 400 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hexcel Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HXL traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. 1,234,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.