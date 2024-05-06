Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.76. 7,095,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,608. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

