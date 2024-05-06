Ventures Lllp Link Sells 2,730 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $137,556.20.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $52,695.04.

On Friday, April 12th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 109 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,180.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 130 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $2,610.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $898,765.47.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06.

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 536,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

