ATN International’s (ATNI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.80% from the company’s previous close.
ATN International Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.03.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.
