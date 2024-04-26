ATN International’s (ATNI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.80% from the company’s previous close.

ATN International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

