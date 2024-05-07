Genworth Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 call options.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 908,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,790. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 617.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

