Genworth Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 call options.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
NYSE:GNW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 908,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,790. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genworth Financial
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.