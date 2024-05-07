RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.47 million. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. 8,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

