TMC the metals (TMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TMC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 471,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,360. The company has a market cap of $485.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.74. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

