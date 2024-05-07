VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 million during the quarter.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VQS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.23.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

