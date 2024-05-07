Baylin Technologies (BYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.13 million for the quarter. Baylin Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 932.26%.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Baylin Technologies stock remained flat at C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,465. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

