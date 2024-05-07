FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.55%.

FGI Industries Trading Down 19.0 %

FGI Industries stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 1,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

