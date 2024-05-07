Hamilton Thorne (HTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE:HTL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.42. 16,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,470. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$216.92 million, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

