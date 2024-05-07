Hamilton Thorne (HTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 2.2 %
TSE:HTL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.42. 16,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,470. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$216.92 million, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
