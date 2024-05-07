Contrasting Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAE and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $3.11 billion 2.12 $168.47 million $0.64 32.39 Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 21.86 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -5.02

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CAE has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 1 3 0 2.40 Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.04%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 359.46%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 6.20% 7.52% 3.35% Amprius Technologies -406.23% -56.74% -40.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAE beats Amprius Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

