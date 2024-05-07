BNB (BNB) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BNB has a market cap of $87.77 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $594.73 or 0.00932745 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,246 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,289.2079243. The last known price of BNB is 588.22758644 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $1,566,137,373.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
