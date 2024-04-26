Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 214,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 777,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

